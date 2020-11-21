Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty Honoured

Andy Dosty

Following his excellent performance in the showbiz industry in Ghana for the past two decades, radio host and veteran disc jockey (DJ), Andy Dosty, has been adjudged ‘Media Man of the Year’ at the 2020 National Communications Awards (NCA) held at the Africa Trade House in Accra.

The event was organised to honour and celebrate media personalities who have excelled in a given year under review.

Andy Dosty, who is following the footsteps of internationally acclaimed DJ-artistes such as DJ Qbert and Grand Master Flash – USA and Dr. Faulikx of UK, beat competition from Citi FM’s Bernard Koku Avle and Captain Smart of Angel FM to grab the award.

He is the host of Hitz FM’s morning show as well as the host of the weekly ‘Adom Chart Show’ on Adom FM.

Other winners at the event include Israel Laryea, Gifty Anti, Portia Gabor, Kabutey My MC, Berla Mundi, and Afia Amankwah Tamakloe.

Born Andrew Amoh, Andy Dosty is a professional broadcaster and DJ with several years of experience.

Also a musician and actor, the celebrated and award-winning DJ started his radio DJ career in 1996.

In 2003, he was first in the DJ Rothmans Challenge competition in Kumasi and represented the Ashanti Region in the national finals where he took the second position.

As an actor, he has featured in many films and TV series such as Wild World, Alicia, Love Comes Back, Neighbours, Afia Schwarzenegger among others.

In 2005, he released a star-studded feature album titled Seniors Club Vol 1, which featured the likes of Kunta Kinte, Root Eye, Dilute, Lazy Dog, Okomfour Kwadee, Okyeame Kwame and Kwabena Kwabena.

In 2016, he started the ‘1Ghana Cedi’ project, depositing one cedi into the accounts set up for 100 orphans. He is an ambassador for the ‘Hope4Life’ project.

The project focuses on motivating, grooming, mentoring and creating networking platforms for the young generation.

In 2018, Andy Dosty was incorporated as a board member of the Ghana DJ Awards.

In 2019, he released a song featuring Kuami Eugene titled Love You Die.

Andy Dosty has worked with media houses such as Radio Mercury, Otec FM, Peace FM and Hello FM before joining MultiMedia Group – operators of Joy FM, Adom FM, Hitz FM and Asempa FM.

By George Clifford Owusu