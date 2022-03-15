Hohoe-Jasikan Accident Death Toll Rises to 6

Two of the NPP Executive who died in the fatal accident

The death toll of the fatal road accident that occurred along the Hohoe-Jasikan road last Saturday, March 12, 2022, has increased to six.

The six consist of five males and one female; including a one-year-old child.

The accident happened at about 2:00 pm on a section of the Eastern Corridor road between Akpafu and Bowiri in the Oti Region, and a few kilometers from Hohoe.

Several others who sustained various degrees of injuries are still receiving treatment at the Jasikan Government Hospital, except one who has been transferred to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The update was given by the Member of Parliament for Hohoe, John-Peter Amewu who has been commiserating with relatives of the deceased persons.

He also revealed that two of the deceased were members of the NPP in Hohoe.

They are Makaila Ussif, polling station executive for E.P primary school, and Mubarak alias Mangozy, a party member.

All six who are believed to be Muslims were buried last Sunday, March 13, 2022, while other passengers who sustained severe injuries are still receiving treatment at the Jasikan Government hospital.

Among the injured is another member of the NPP in the Hohoe Constituency. While visiting the injured at the Jasikan Hospital, Mr. Amewu prayed that “God will grant divine healing to Yussif Abdul Jaburah, polling station executive at CMB shed – Hohoe” and all other injured persons in the horrific accident.

He then donated some money to support those on admission and relatives of the deceased persons and assured them of more assistance.

The information available to DGN Online indicates that the accident involved two mini-buses traveling in the opposite direction.

One from the Jasikan side carrying some Muslims returning from a marriage ceremony and the other from the Hohoe side carrying commercial passengers.

It is not clear what might have happened but the two vehicles collided head-on at a spot between Bowiri and Akpafu. The vehicles were destroyed beyond recognition and repairs, some eyewitnesses said.

Ambulances were deployed from Hohoe, Jasikan, and Kadjebi to give the victims prompt care.

Residents have expressed worry over the spate of accidents on that section of the road since it was constructed. According to them, the travel time between Hohoe and Jasikan has reduced from an hour to 20 minutes, yet accidents have become rampant on the stretch.

John-Peter Amewu who visited the accident scene said “it has become too alarming and costly.” He called for road safety education and guidance on how to use the newly built road.

He prayed, “May we not hear such news again, and may Allah grant all those we have lost Jannatul Firdaus.”

From Fred Duodu, Hohoe (k.duodu@yahoo.com)