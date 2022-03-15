Medicine Shortage Hits Bunkpurugu Hospital

The Bunkpurugu Health Center in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district of the North East region has been hit with a shortage of medicine.

The situation has compelled patients who go to the health center to buy their medicines outside due to the shortage.

A visit to the health center showed that relatives of patients on admission at the facility had to move from the hospital to town in search of prescribed medicines.

Information gathered indicated that some patients go as far as Nakpanduri and Nalerigu to buy medicine.

It was also revealed that the Health Center had only two wards, the maternity ward, and another ward to contain both male and female patients admitted at the facility.

Madam Konlan Minkal, who was on admission with her 3-year-old son told DGN online that the shortage of medicine at the facility is of great concern that needs immediate attention.

“ When we were admitted they asked us to buy infusion, injections, and some other medicines and I had to leave my son with somebody here and go to town to get those items for the nurses to use it on my son so you can imagine if I had to travel to Nakpanduri or Nalerigu to get it my son’s condition would have worsened.”

She appealed to the Ghana Health Service and the government to ensure that the facility is provided with medicines to enhance health care delivery.

Mr.Nwumbei Bimbani who came to the facility with his pregnant wife said, “after the doctor gave us paper to go to the hospital pharmacy for medicine but when we got there they gave us another paper and said we should to go town and buy the medicine.”

He, however, said the National Health Insurance does not work anymore adding that anytime they go to the hospital they end up paying for everything.

“ At first we thought with the national health insurance card everything at the hospital is free but rather everything we pay for and buy almost everything so I think it’s about time we just go back to the cash and carry system.”

SDGs

The Sustainable Development Goal three (SDG-3), of which Ghana is a signatory, is about ensuring healthy lives and the promotion of the well-being of all at all ages.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Health Director, Dr. John B. Eleeza, at the 2021 Annual Health Sector Performance Review Meeting at Nalerigu in the North East region, disclosed that the North East region owes the medical stores about Gh 6million.

“ The reason why we do not have enough medicines in our facilities both the Northern and North East regions is that we have incurred debts so high that now the supplies are saying if you don’t pay they won’t supply. As at close of yesterday North East alone is owing about Gh 6million and Northern region is owing just about same and Savannah region is owing just a little above this so if we are not able to pay the people a time will come when we call they will not respond and our facilities will remain empty and remember when you go to the open market the prices are higher.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Bunkpurugu