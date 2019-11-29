Hollard Assurance Launches ‘Adepa Three’

MD of Hollard Assurance, Nashiru Iddrisu, is applauded by Cynthia Ofori Dwomfuor, an official of the company to unveil the Adepa Three

HOLLARD LIFE Assurance on Tuesday introduced three new life insurance products dubbed the “Adepa Three” in Accra.

According to Nashiru Iddrisu, Managing Director, Hollard Life Assurance Ghana, the introduction of the ‘Adepa Three’ followed the success of the Adepa Family Plan, which was launched last year.

He said as a product that covered every member of the nuclear and extended family up to 24 others, the Adepa Family plan also gave free cover to five of the policyholder’s children with a guaranteed 20% of premium as money back after every five years, whether a claim was made or not.

Commenting on the new products Mr Iddrisu noted: Adepa Wo Fie is a simple family-oriented plan with a single premium where spouses and five of their children are covered for free. Seven members of the family could be covered. Adepa Goal Save is designed for everyone with a specific target goal within a medium to long term. Given the set goals and timeline, Hollard will quote the fixed monthly contributions needed to achieve the goal set. Your goal amount is assured even in the event of death.

“In the case of Adepa Savings Plan, it isdesigned for everyone who has a need for savings and a much secured future, especially those who earn regular incomes. The plan permits partial withdrawals and gives very flexible access to policy benefits after five years.”

Hollard Ghana Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hollard International, which manages the international portfolio of the Hollard Group and currently operating in 18 countries in Africa and Asia, was established with a vision to become Ghana’s number one insurance group.

Hollard Insurance Ghana, formerly called Metropolitan Insurance Company (MET), operated successfully in Ghana for 25 years, until it was rebranded as Hollard Insurance Ghana in 2015, while Hollard Life Assurance Ghana started trading in 2018. Both are subsidiaries of Hollard Ghana Holdings.

A business desk report