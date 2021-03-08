HONE7 Denies Reports That She Came To Ghana To Support LGBTQI+

An American songwriter and songstress, Brittani Youman, known on the world music scene as ‘HONE7’, has revealed that she visited Ghana to promote her songs as well as collaborate with some of the local artistes.

The local management team of the artiste said HONE7 who is signed on to international record label, NMS Records and does genres that includes R&B, Hip Hop, would be excited to have collaborations with more artistes in Ghana, adding that collaborations with Ghanaian artistes has been part of her vision.

According to the local management of the artiste, HONE7, who has already recorded songs with two of the local artistes, Roqar Vibes and Samuel G, visited Ghana not to support Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex + (LGBTQ+) rights as its being alleged by a section of the media, but to promote her musical works.

The management indicated that the artiste only condemned physical attacks on the LGBTQI+ community. “She condemned physical attacks on the LGBTQI+ community which she described as inhumane in one of her radio interviews,” the team said.

“HONE7 has never made any public statements that seek to promote same-sex marriage,” the local management team told BEATWAVES in an interview on Friday.

The management noted that although HONE7 seems to be doing well on the international scene, it was important to break unto the local space to further expose her music talent.

It explained that she has taken a step further in uplifting her music to reach greater heights, adding, “She is working and will be working with a lot of locally recognised artistes, producers and beat makers to enable her register her presence on the local music market.”

By George Clifford Owusu