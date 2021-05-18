Hostel attendant killed by hit-and-run driver at Sefwi Atronsu

A hotel attendant, Regina Anarfi, 22, has allegedly been killed by a hit-and-run driver at Sefwi Atronsu within the Bibiani Anhwianso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the late Regina and one security man identified as Nana Yaw were crushed by a vehicle on the Atronsu-Bibiani highway.

The incident occurred after the two workers had closed from work around 6:50pm, on Monday 17, 2021.

The Sefwi Bekwai District Police Commander confirming the news to the media said the family of the late Regina reported the said incident to the police command, indicating that only the security man survived.

The Police Command has launched an investigation to arrest the culprit involved in the killing of the late Regina Anarfi.

Meanwhile, Nana Yaw is currently undergoing treatment while the body of the late Regina has since been deposited at the morgue at Sefwi Anhwianso for preservation.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke