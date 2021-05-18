Study On Atebubu Water Project Completed – Minister

Bono East Regional Minister, Kwesi Adu Gyan at the Atebubu Traditional Council

An official feasibility study to deal with the potable water challenges in Atebubu-Amantin District has been completed, the Bono East Regional Minister, Kwesi Adu Gyan has indicated.

According to him, some investors from Turkey, who were contracted by the Ghana Water Company, undertook the study to assess how to solve the water problem of the area.

In an interaction with the chiefs and people of Atebubu-Amantin during a working visit to the area, the Regional Minister assured them that the water problem would soon be a thing of the past since the investors were ready to put up the infrastructure.

Mr. Adu Gyan was responding to an appeal by the Benkumhene of Atebubu Traditional Council, Oheneba Ampadu Boateng that potable water remains a challenge in the municipality, and it therefore requires the government’s immediate attention.

The minister explained that demand outstripped supply due to population growth, pointing out that the Ghana Water Company Limited was collaborating with the Turkish investors to address the acute water situation in the district.

Mr. Adu Gyan, as part of the tour, inspected a 250-capacity mortuary at the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Hospital, which was being constructed with internally generated funds of the assembly.

The Administrator of the Hospital, Edward Oppong Yeboah, said the mortuary was a critical facility for the hospital and would ease the burden of residents who travel to Techiman to preserve the bodies of their loved ones.

Meanwhile, the Regional Minister has appealed to the chiefs to release lands for modernised agriculture and agro processing factories to help create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the district.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Atebubu