‘Hosting An International Pageant Will Promote Ghana’s Tourism Industry

Gladys Akyere Rockson

Chief Executive Officer of Miss Health Ghana, Madam Gladys Akyere Rockson, has asserted that one of the best ways we can sell arts and culture is to host an international beauty pageant.

According to the philanthropist, international beauty pageants including Miss Universe and Miss World do attract higher viewership, thereby capitalising on that medium to promote tourism.

Madam Rockson made a clarion call to all beauty industry stakeholders to come together and push the agenda of hosting an international pageantry so as to make the industry vibrant and help clear the misconception of it being a pimping platform.

“I believe the Ministry for Tourism, Arts and Culture should try and get Ghana to host an international pageantry. The best way to promote a country’s arts and culture is through pageantry where all kinds of arts are displayed.

“Our presence on the international pageantry’s has not been the best over the few years, so one of the ways we can make our presence felt is by hosting one because it does attracts lots of tourist, one of the major reason why Seychelles, a former host of Miss World, is now a tourism destination.”

She added that, the next edition of Miss Health Ghana which is set to kick start auditions will seek to groom health beauty practitioners so as to enable them thrive on the international stage.

“The past editions of the Miss Health Ghana have focused on creating awareness on various health issues likewise this edition which will solely focus on administering of first aid.

“But we intend to invite international pageant experts to train these queens to enable them compete in international beauty pageants so as to represent and showcase Ghana’s rich culture,” she disclosed.

Health professionals who are interested in auditioning for the third edition of the Miss Health Ghana can inquire about the pageant on Miss Health Ghana social media platforms.