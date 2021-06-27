It’s A Cliffhanger!… As Hearts Battle Kotoko In Accra

The outcome of the Hearts of Oak-Asante Kotoko Super Clash having the potential of determining who runs away with this year’s league title has heightened the stakes.

The two sides who are tied on points – 56 apiece at the summit, will cross swords in what many have termed as the decider in Accra tomorrow.

Indeed, a slip on the part of any of the combatants makes the winner the potential champion for the season taking into account the remaining games (four) at hand.

But a goalless scoreline will see Hearts maintain the top spot, while Kotoko will reclaim the enviable spot should they settle for a scoring stalemate.

Kotoko’s temporal assumption to the league summit after their 2-1 win over Karela United on Wednesday coupled with Hearts’ win against Legon Cities also by 2-1 has further heightened the stakes.

The win over Bashir Hayford’s men restored Hearts to the top spot, making tomorrow’s game an anticipated uncompromising clash.

“We need the three points. We don’t have a problem with Kotoko, it’s the three points we have a problem with.” Already, the two sides; from technical, playing body to the ordinary fans are trading words with the current coming from Hearts’ trainer saying, “…We’re going to deliver, they shouldn’t worry at all.

In like manner, followers of Kotoko are of the strong believe that the set time to reclaim the top spot is to snatch all the points.

In other games, Chelsea will travel to play Eleven Wonders, with Bechem United hosting Medeama.

Elmina Sharks will host Great Olympics, while Liberty Professionals play as guests of Inter Allies.

At Dormaa, Aduana Stars will host third placed Dreams FC with Ashgold hosting WAFA in Obuasi. Legon Cities will travel to battle King Faisal, with Karela, who are placed sixth on the log, hosting Medeama SC.

