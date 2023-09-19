Hudson-Odoi Pondering Playing For Ghana

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi has expressed his contemplation regarding the possibility of representing Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, despite previously playing for England.

The 23-year-old, who recently joined Nottingham Forest, has been on Ghana’s radar, and discussions about his international future are ongoing.

Born in Wandsworth, Hudson-Odoi has a history of representing England in various age groups, including winning the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 under Steve Cooper. He has earned three senior caps for England, but the option to switch to Ghana remains open.

Hudson-Odoi acknowledged that playing for Ghana is a “very good option,” but he is taking time to make the decision.

“That decision hasn’t been made yet. I’m still thinking it over. Ghana is a very good option but let’s wait and see,” he told The Telegraph.

He also mentioned that once he starts playing for Nottingham Forest, the decision may become clearer.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton confirmed earlier this year that he had established contact with both Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah. Both players have previously represented England at various youth levels.

However, it is worth noting that Nketiah has since accepted his first senior invitation to the England national team. Unfortunately, Nketiah did not receive any playing time in the games under Coach Gareth Southgate, which leaves him eligible for selection by Ghana.

-Ghanasoccernet