Kennedy Agyapong Attacks Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong

Controversial Presidential Aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that his recent comments that the party lost the 2024 elections in 2022 when addressing the ‘’Showdown’’ Walk was a direct attack at fellow flagbearer contender, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the issue of currency depreciation which spiked in 2022 and the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) were the two main economic factors that caused many voters to make up their minds.

Kennedy Agyapong during the health walk said at the forecourt of Oman Fm, his radio station based in Madina, that “We lost the 2024 elections in 2022. At the time the Ghana cedi destroyed the hard work of many businessmen, all the way to the tomato seller. Ghanaians will never forget that”.

He explained that “The time the middle class went to court because their monies were lost, and the time the pensioners had their monies gone, Ghanaians will remember that’’.

He further claimed that he was someone within the NPP who was always looking out for the masses and making sure no such situation happened again.

However, clarifying the comments he made, when granting a studio interview on Kumasi-based Kessben FM on September 18, 2023; he said “I did not make it clear on the day, let me state it here. I was referring to Bawumia. It was Bawumia who said if the fundamentals are weak the exchange rate will expose you, have I said that’’.

He noted that “If I win (flagbearership), I can easily defend my stance because some policies by the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, like Free SHS, 1D1F will be maintained but I will review all others.

“… were my funds set aside that because I am an NPP person, it will not be affected by depreciation? If my money depreciated, am I the only affected businessman?” he asked.

The ruling party is currently gearing up to select its official flagbearer who would represent the party for the presidential contest in the 2024 general elections to be held in December 2024, as Kennedy Agyapong is competing against Vice-president Mahumudu Bawumia, former Minister for Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo.

-BY Daniel Bampoe