I Betrayed NPP For Mahama- Nyaho Tamakloe

A former member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has, for the first time, given reasons behind his exit from the party, amidst throwing his support behind NDC’s John Mahama.

At a joint press conference held with Brigadier General (Rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, on perceived corruption amongst public officials, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe said that he had to abandon his party because of his nephew, John Dramani Mahama.

“My sister Joyce Tamakloe married E.A Mahama, so John and Ibrahim are my nephews,” he indicated.

He continued; “Being a founding member of NPP doesn’t mean I shouldn’t support my family members. Like the Akans say, adzi pa wo fie a oye. I was a member of NPP until Mahama came in the scene” Dr. Tamakloe stated, revealing the reason behind his betrayal of the party he claims to have been a founding member of.

Dr. Tamakloe, before the 2016 elections, was very critical of candidate Akufo-Addo, saying he would never be president since Ghanaians were happy with John Mahama.

He granted media interviews with several media outlets attacking the NPP and its candidate in the 2016 electioneering campaign.

Ghanaians voted massively for President Akufo-Addo, a phenomenon that hasn’t gone down well with Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe who prays for John Mahama to come back to power for familial reasons.

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe’s treacherous behaviour came to many as shocking, and for the first time, he has given reasons for it.