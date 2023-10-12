NPP Loyal Ladies Block Mahama 2024 Victory

A Volunteer Ladies Group of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP Loyal Ladies Chapter in the United States of America (USA), has called on supporters of the party to work together to help prevent former President John Dramani Mahama and his party, National Democratic Congress (NDC) from winning the 2024 general elections.

A statement issued by the Captain of the USA – Chapter, Kate Forson, said the NDC perpetuates violence against women and the youth of Ghana.

Ms Forson recalled an incident that took place seven years ago where the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Suhum, and NDC parliamentary candidate Margaret Ansei, allegedly under orders from John Mahama, hired thugs to attack members of the NPP Loyal Ladies during their community campaign in Suhum.

She disclosed that many members were injured as a result of the incident.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the Chief of Suhum and the Policemen for their unwavering support during this difficult time. Their assistance has been invaluable in ensuring the safety and well-being of the NPP Loyal Ladies,’’ she added.

Kate Forson said that such cowardice on the part of the NDC did not deter them from campaigning for their reckless and dangerous government.

She continued that the incident highlights the urgent need to discourage gender-based violence in politics.

Kate Forson indicated that NPP Loyal Ladies serve as a prime example of the challenges faced by women in the political arena.

She urged Ghanaians to unite in their efforts to create a political landscape that is free from violence and intimidation adding that with unity Ghanaians can build a future where women and the youth of Ghana can participate in politics without fear.

BY Daniel Bampoe