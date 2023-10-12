IGP Leaked Tape: Bugri Naabu Waves White Handkerchief After In Camera Hearing

Former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has said that an in-camera hearing has vindicated him and proved that the leaked tape plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Damapre, was not doctored.

According to Naabu, both Superintendent Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Asare, who were witnesses in the ongoing probe, have admitted their voices and details of the conversation on the tape played at the in-camera hearing.

Speaking to the media, Bugri Naabu said that he had taped the conversation because he felt it was important for both state security and the NPP government to know what they were doing.

“Both police officers, contrary to their earlier position during the public hearing, admitted to the full details of their engagement with me as captured on the tape.

“You were all there when they told the committee in public that I am a liar but now before the committee they have all, including Gyebi, admitted their voices on the tape.

“I want to tell you all that as a chief I don’t tell lies. I was in my office and then these people came to say the things they said. I felt it was important for the state security and for the NPP government to know what they were doing there, so I taped them and went to give the tape to the president,” he said.

“Now they have all admitted that it is their voices so I want to clear my name that I am not a liar. And if they come out to challenge anything now, we will play out what happened in there for all Ghanaians to hear.”

The Committee members met on Thursday to decide when to proceed with the next hearing, to evaluate evidence and listen to the tapes to determine their next course of action.

The probe was initiated after a leaked audio recording allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove IGP Dampare from office before the 2024 general election went viral.

The Minority Caucus in Parliament called for a probe into the matter, prompting the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, to constitute a seven-member bi-partisan committee to authenticate the audio or otherwise and report back to Parliament the first week the House convenes from recess.

By Vincent Kubi