No Ghanaian Trapped In Israel-Hamas Conflict – Ghana Mission

The Ghana Embassy in Israel has denied claims that some Ghanaians have been trapped in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Embassy said that a viral video of Ghanaians supposedly trapped in the conflict was not true, as the incident did not occur in Gaza nor Israel.

The Embassy also reassured the public that the Ghanaian community in Israel remains safe.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also urged the public to disregard the viral video, calling it a “misleading video”.

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has condemned attacks on Israel by Hamas militants and called for both sides to return to the negotiation table.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement said “Ghana unequivocally condemns the attacks and calls on the Hamas leadership to immediately cease the attacks and withdraw its militants from southern Israel.”

“While Ghana affirms its support for Israel’s right to exist and defend itself, it calls on the Israeli government to exercise restraint in its response to Hamas attacks.”

It took the opportunity to call on both sides of the Israel-Palestinian conflict to return to the negotiation table.

By Vincent Kubi