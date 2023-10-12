PRINPAG Visits Algerian Ambassador To Ghana

The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has met with the Algerian Ambassador to Ghana, Ali Redjel, to discuss ways in which the Association can support the Algerian Embassy in deepening bilateral relationships between Ghanaian and Algerian journalists.

During the meeting, which took place in Accra, the Ambassador highlighted the importance of the media in all walks of life, particularly in foreign relations and diplomacy.

He also underlined the historical and cultural ties which exist between the two countries.

PRINPAG’s President, Andrew Edwin Arthur, lauded the Ambassador’s initiative and sought the support and guidance of the Algerian embassy in accessing credible sources and contacts in Algeria for their professional exchange programmes.

The Embassy has agreed to facilitate the formation of a partnership between PRINPAG and the Algerian Press Service (APS) to exchange news and information about Ghana and Algeria, culminating in training and exchange programmes with Algerian journalists.

Both parties have agreed to promote accurate and balanced reporting on the bilateral relations between Ghana and Algeria, particularly on economic, trade, investment, agriculture, infrastructural development, and cultural exchanges.

By Vincent Kubi