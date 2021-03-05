I Disagree With Supreme Court – Mahama

Defeated Flagbearer of National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 Presidential Election, John Dramani Mahama, says he disagrees with the process of trial and ruling of the Supreme Court in the Election Petition.

“Much as I am aware that we are legally bound by the decision of the Supreme Court, I disagree with the process of trial and ruling of the court,” Mr Mahama stated at a press conference on Thursday.

He noted that at the appropriate time his legal team would give a detailed comment on the judgment.

Mr Mahama expressed deep-seated appreciation to his lead Counsel in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition, Tsatsu Tsikata, and his team of lawyers for a valiant fight, which had won the admiration of many.

“Against considerable odds, they persisted and drove home our point in a manner that convinced all fair-minded observers about the just cause we had embarked on,” he said.

He said Mr Tsikata and his team of lawyers provided free legal services to him (Mahama).

