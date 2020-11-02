‘I Do Music To Inspire People’

Thomas Kofi Amoah

Talented upcoming young artiste, Thomas Kofi Amoah, aka Maynne Man, has revealed that he ventured into the highlife industry because music has been his dream since childhood and will use it to inspire people.

He indicated that it was his wish to use music to change the lives of people and also educate them against social vices.

With a number of songs to his credit, the young artiste said “I do music not just for the fun of it, but I do music to inspire and motivate people.”

“I sing to educate the people about the problems in the society and also educate people to desist from acts that seek to undermine the progress of society but not to attack any political party,” he added.

Speaking to Roman Fadda of Atinka FM, the artiste said Ghana’s music industry needed more efforts to make it successful and appealing to people.

“I think a lot needs to be done on the side of artistes to make the music industry successful. More attention should be paid to the contents of Ghanaian music to improve the quality of music we produced,” he said.

He revealed that his latest single titled Odo Beba Ni, which was released a few weeks ago, was making impact on the music scene.

He hinted that he was ready to register his name and brand permanently on both the local and international music scene; adding that he was ever ready to use his brand to help market and promote Ghanaian music on the world market.

Ever since he announced his presence on the music scene, his songs have enjoyed massive airplay on various radio stations across the country.

By George Clifford Owusu