I Don’t Like Efia Odo – Sista Afia

Songstress, Sista Afia has once again revealed her dislike for showbiz personality Efia Edo.

According to her, she doesn’t like her and she is also fully aware that the actress and socialite doesn’t also like her.

She added nothing will make her like Efia Odo in this life.

Sista Afia who was speaking on Neat Fm playfully indicated that she won’t hesitate to beat Efia Odo if somebody pays her to do so.

“I mean if somebody gives me money right now to go around and beat her, I will do it. I’m just kidding (laughs). I mean it is what it is…I mean everybody knows that we don’t like each other.

“She has called me a hypocrite, she has called me ugly, she has done all these things so many times…I mean she has body-shamed me so many times.

“When I say I don’t like this person or nothing positive is going to come from her name, people should understand it…I mean in both ways nobody likes each other,” she said.

Sista Afia and Efia Odo don’t enjoy the best relationships in the public space. It’s unclear what started their issue. However, Sista Afia has been alleging that Efia once body-shamed her and continuously called her derogatory names, therefore she cannot and will never pretend to love her in public.