‘I Don’t Rely On Men To Survive’

Sista Afia

Sensational Ghanaian singer cum entrepreneur, Francisca Gawugah, professionally known as Sista Afia, has refuted wild allegations speculated on social media alleging that she sleeps with men for money as her means of survival.

According to the ‘Jeje’ hitmaker in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based radio station Kingdom Plus, she doesn’t rely on men to survive but runs her businesses aside from her music career.

“I don’t sleep around with men as a means of survival as rumoured, am a hardworking independent woman and runs a lot of businesses which fetches me good money, which sometimes intimidates men to approach me,” she said.

She added, “I am very comfortable and content with my achievements and will settle soon when ready but for now, my focus is on growing my businesses and music career.”

Sista Afia gained recognition following the release of her single ‘Jeje’, which features dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Afezi Perry.

She is currently under BK Records/Ace Kandi Records management and has collaborations with acts including Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, Bisa Kdei, Sarkodie, Fameye, Eno Barony, and Victor AD among others.

She is a receipt of several accolades including the Best Hiplife Video with ‘Pass U’ and Best Hip Hop Female Video with ‘D33d3w’ by Eno Barony featuring herself at the 3rd TV Music Video Awards 2018.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke