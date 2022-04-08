I Don’t Smoke Marijuana – Black Sherif

Black Sherif

Music sensation, Black Sherif, says he doesn’t smoke marijuana, despite the talks about smoking in his music.

According to the rapper, whatever he says about smoking in his music is just a story about his beat.

In an interview on Hitz FM on Thursday, he indicated that rapping about smoking in his music is not an endorsement of marijuana.

“I don’t endorse marijuana. I don’t smoke marijuana,” he stated.

“I don’t smoke. And I am not telling anyone to do it. When I talk about smoking, it’s actually about smoking the beat. We are burning the beat. Na ayɛ shishiishi (sic),” he explained.

Black Sherif is currently topping charts and the trends with his latest single, ‘Kwaku The Traveller’.

The musician, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, after the release of the song jumped to number one trending song on Apple Music’s Top 100 in Nigeria.

That made him the first Ghanaian artiste to top the Nigeria Apple Music chart in 2022.

The ‘Second Sermon’ crooner’s single is trending in other African countries, and also topping trends on Shazam.

BY Francis Addo