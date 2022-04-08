‘My Heart Too Damaged For Relationship ‘

Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, has given reason she is not ready for a relationship.

The mother of one, in a recent post, said her heart is too damaged and hardened to want any relationship with a man.

She made this known while responding to comments by critics, saying she’s not desperate for a man, after she resumed her fight with her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

On her Instagram story, she wrote: “Someone said am scaring men away, sister! do you think after all I have been through I want a man?

“If this happens it will be the cherry on the icing, but MY HEART is too damaged and hardened to ever feel the need to want a relationship. But cruising is allowed.”

According to the Dailypost, Tonto Dikeh recently resumed her fight with her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri, as she shared a video of him twerking on Instagram.

She claimed Kpokpogri had an affair with his sister.

In 2021, the duo made headlines after they were involved in messy fights on social media, after their break-up. This led to the arrest and detention of Kpokpogri in Abuja.