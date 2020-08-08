I Have A Lot Of Rich Enemies – Says Trump

US President, Donald Trump

US President, Donald Trump, has expressed fear for his safety due to pro-poor policies he is making which for him a section of the wealthy class of America are not happy with.

Key among the policies, he said, are the move to cut middlemen from the pharmaceutical drugs supply chain in the US and the need to also reduce the prices of drugs to ensure equal access to the necessary prescriptions.

Speaking in Ohio recently, the President said for many decades, politicians in the US have allowed so-called middlemen in the pharmaceutical industry to enrich themselves to the detriment of patients and to an extent pharmaceutical companies.

“You have people called middlemen, I don’t know who the middlemen are. They never say middlewomen so they are politically not correct,” he said.

Middlemen are so wealthy and make more money than the drug companies, according to Mr. Trump.

He said the “rebid I am doing cuts out the middlemen and reduces costs and the money goes back to the people purchasing the drugs.”

“So I have a lot of enemies out there. This may be the last time you are seeing me for awhile. Lot of very very rich enemies but they are not happy with what I am doing,” Mr. Trump said.

He stated that a recent

Executive order he served will also sweep away necessary regulatory barriers to domestic pharmaceutical production and support advanced manufacturing processes that will keep US drug prices low and allow American companies compete on the world stage, assuring that “we will be able to compete on the world stage but we are now going to have the lowest prices as opposed to the highest prices.”

Commenting on the high cost of drugs in the US, Mr. Trump revealed that

“I have people that I know that go to Canada to buy drugs, to buy prescription drugs, they go there because the price is so lower than the United States and yet it’s made by the same company, often in the same plant to disgrace; and the politicians allow this to happen for many many decades.”

Trump’s visit to Ohio, the first of its kind for him since the outbreak of the coronavirus, came after Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue