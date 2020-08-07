Juventus, Real Madrid Drop Out Of Champions League

Juventus and Real Madrid have failed to progress to the quarter-finals of the 2019/2020 Champions League season.

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid at the Etihad on Friday night, August 7, to advance to the quarter-finals on a 4-2 aggregate.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team were the favorite to progress to the quarter-finals and did not disappoint. Raheem Sterling gave City the lead in the 9th minute.

Frenchman Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid a sigh of relief at least momentarily in the 28th minute when he equalized.

But a gross defensive blunder from Varane gave Gabriel Jesus the perfect opportunity to double the lead for the Sky Blues in the 68th minute.

Lyon lost 2-1 to Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin but qualified to the quarter-finals on the away goal rule.

Lyon took the lead at the Allianz Stadium in the 12th minute when M. Depay converted a penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo equalized for Mauricio Sari’s Juventus side in the 43rd minute through a penalty kick and moved on to double for the home side in the 60th minute.

Lyon won the first leg of the round of 16 on a 1-0 score in France.

Real Madrid also lost the first leg to Manchester City on the same 2-1 scoreline in Spain before the Champions league was suspended weeks ago due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Lyon and Manchester City are to face each other in the quarter-finals.

The quarterfinals this year are scheduled to be played in Lisbon, Portugal in a typical FIFA World Cup fashion due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The matches are being played in empty stadiums due to social distancing protocols.

By Melvin Tarlue