I Have Chosen The Path Of Truth-President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government will stay on the path of truthfulness and good works to deliver a developed and prosperous nation.

He said he was hopeful Ghanaians would imbibe truthfulness and good works to develop the country.

President Akufo-Addo was addressing chiefs of the Oti Region at Dambai during a tour of the Volta and Oti Regions.

“What we need is unity within the country to support the government realise all its plans for development.

“I am of much hope that if Ghanaians endeavour to work with the truth and good works, there would be nothing we cannot do. Others have done it and we can also do it. What we need is unity, good policies and truthfulness,” the President stated.

He said politics and governance based on lies worked against the progress of the nation. “Political leaders who peddle falsehoods are not helping the nation. It doesn’t help to be constructing a campaign of lies. Every time they open their mouths they are contradicted. But that has been the choice of others. Each has his own path and I have chosen the path of truth,” the President said.

Minister of Local Governance, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, said the President remained more committed towards national development.

He thus said the President was keen on speedily developing the newly created Regions, which were initiated to deepen decentralisation and rapid growth.

President Akufo-Addo inspected ongoing construction of administrative offices for the new region, spread across districts in the various districts, as well as major road construction works.

He commissioned a yam and cassava processing factory under the One District One Factory initiative for the Region at Adonkwanta, and also toured an integrated waste treatment plant, which was about 80 per cent complete.

GNA