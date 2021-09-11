Salinko Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With Wife

Kumawood actor Salinko and his wife, Nancy Owusu celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on Friday.

He marked the day sharing beautiful images of his special moments with the wife.

“A happy marriage is a relationship between two people who know the meaning of commitment, trust, sacrifice, forgiveness, and honesty. Happy anniversary Hony…” he wrote.

“It’s not time too short, but it isn’t a very lEntertainment ong time together either, I love you in our year together, I have loved you this year and I will love you for many more years… Still, happy anniversary to us @salinko_official,” the wife first posted.

The actor and his wife have received many happy anniversary messages from their friends who also praised them for their show of love.