I Love You For Your Passion & Commitment To Our Family & Nation -Samira To Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with her wife, Samira Bawumia

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia in a public display of love to wish her husband, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a happy birthday early Thursday; has said she loves his passion and commitment to their family and the country at large.

In an Instagram post, the Second Lady wanted the whole world to know how lucky she is to have the Vice President as the love of her life.

“Happy birthday my darling! @mbawumia

We thank Allah for adding another year to your life. I love you for your passion and commitment to our family and the nation. The kids and I pray for many more healthy and happy years ahead.

Mwaaah 😘,” she wrote on the social media platform.

The two love birds always mince no words when it comes to showing utmost love to each other.

They indeed continue to rock each other’s world as they have come a long way in their love affairs.

Samira and Bawumia met in May 2003 and got married nine months later in February 2004.

It has been 18years of friendship and marriage and their love for each other keeps growing.

By Francis Addo