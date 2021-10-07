Jackie Appiah, Adjetey Anang Named GB Foods Brand Ambassadors

Adjetey Anang Jackie Appiah

GB Foods Ghana, one of the leading FMCG companies in Ghana and manufacturers of Gino and Pomo range of products, have named multiple award-winning actress and actor, Jackie Appiah and Adjetey Anang as brand ambassadors.

The unveiling of the two as brand ambassadors for GB Foods is in consonance with the brand’s vision of associating with personalities that exude its persona and character.

Mr. David Afflu, the Managing Director of GB Foods Ghana, indicated his pleasure at the signing of two Ghanaian actors whose careers have influenced many Ghanaians.

He said, “The signing on of these ambassadors, we believe will mark a new phase of our journey. It is a reflection of our commitment to excellence and celebrating Ghanaian success stories. We foresee bigger and better things to come following this partnership.”

Madam Akua Obiri -Yeboah, the Marketing Director of GB Foods Ghana, said “at GB Foods, we are all about celebrating local flavours, these two, Adjetey Anang and Jackie Appiah, are known brands that inspire confidence in many Ghanaian homes and excite their following.”

She added, “We at GB Foods are happy to be associated with them. Ms. Appiah and Mr. Anang indeed bring such vibrancy to the GB Foods brand. We are confident they will help drive the increased uptake of our brands.”

Ms. Appiah said, “It is an absolute joy to be a brand ambassador for a top brand like Gino. This partnership is about mutual growth, benefits and, a much-needed value to the Ghanaian consumer.”

On his part, Mr. Anang said, “I am happy to be a part of GB Foods brand journey, together we will make a positive impact on the Ghanaian society.”

Both ambassadors have admirable acting careers and they are seen as mentors and inspiration for many Ghanaians and are without a doubt, the best in their fields.

The move towards this partnership is to reaffirm the GB Foods brand positioning as a market leader in the hearts and minds of the Ghanaian consumer.

GNA