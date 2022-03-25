‘I Never Said Ghanaian Youth Are Lazy’

Kaakyire Kwame Fosu

Highlife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known as KK Fosu, has denied allegations that he has described Ghanaian youth as lazy, for complaining about current hardship in the country.

According to the ‘Anadwo Y3 D3’ hitmaker, he has great respect for Ghanaian youth and would not say anything to demotivate them during these hard times the country is facing.

The musician has come under severe criticism from the public following publications that he had described as ‘lazy’ some of the youth claiming Ghana is now hard to live in.

“Ghanaian youth complaining about hardships are lazy…,” he was quoted to have said.

KK Fosu, however, insists that he has been taken out of context. “I am being misquoted in order to destroy my hard-earned reputation,” he reacted in a statement.

He explained that he never made those comments in the said interview, insisting the statement was attributed to him as part of a grand agenda to make him unpopular.

He said he received a phone call from someone from Kastle FM in Cape Coast for an interview during his European tour, which he initially refused because he had not heard of the said radio before.

KK Fosu added that he was aware of the fact that COVID-19 has led to increment in prices of fuel among other factors, which has brought severe hardship to the hardworking youth of the country; therefore, he would be the last person to call any Ghanaian lazy.

He, therefore, asked his fans to disregard such false publications.