King Promise Listed Among Top 10 UK’s Afrobeat Chart

King Promise

Legacy Life Entertainment’s artiste, King Promise, real name Gregory Bortey Promise Newman, has been shortlisted for the UK’s top 10 chart of most streamed Afrobeat song in 2022.

King Promise occupied the tenth position with his hit song ‘Bad N Rude’, which features the British collective trio band, WSTRN.

‘Bad N Rude’, produced by 4Play and directed by Ray Faisco, is a follow-up to King Promise’s last release, ‘Chop Life’, featuring Patoranking.

Talented Nigerian record producer and singer, Pheelz’s viral song ‘Finesse’, starring Buju, topped the UK Afrobeat chart.

Nigerian singer and producer, Omah Lay, teamed up with Justin Bieber on a new track titled ‘Attention’, which features on Lay’s spring debut album ‘Boy Alone’.

The song, produced by Avedon and Bieber’s long-time collaborator Harv, took the second spot on UK’s top ten Afrobeat songs.

Nigerian record producer and Chocolate City singer and songwriter, Ckay’s song titled, ‘Emiliana’ took the third position on UK’s Afrobeat music chart.

Nigerian fast-rising artiste, Goya Menor’s Amapiano remix version of ‘Ameno’, which features sensational singer, Nektunez, comes fourth on the chart.

Darkoo’s song ‘Always’, which features Ghana’s drill artiste Black Sherif, took the fifth position on the chart.

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper, Skiibi, placed sixth with the song ‘Baddest Boy’, while 1Da Banton’s song, ‘No Wahala’, took the seventh position on the chart.

Rema’s song ‘Calm Down’ took the eighth position, while Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy’s ‘B D’OR’ song featuring Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, placed ninth on UK’s top ten most streamed Afrobeat music.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke