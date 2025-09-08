I Never Shared A Man With Joyce Blessing – Akuma Mama Zimbi

Akuma Mama Zimbi

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has denied rumours of a feud with gospel musician Joyce Blessing over a man.

Specifically, she addressed claims of an alleged extramarital affair with a gym instructor, stating that she and Joyce Blessing have never shared a man in their lives.

Speaking in an interview with Delay, Akumaa Mama Zimbi explained that the issue escalated after a video of her passing by Joyce Blessing at an event was misinterpreted. Akumaa clarified that she didn’t exchange words with Joyce Blessing at the event because she was late for a live TV show, which led to speculation and fueled the controversy.

“God forbid I had to fight over a man with Joyce Blessing, and I have been married for over thirty years. I wish I had met that blogger who posted that video of me passing by Joyce Blessing at the event. I would have slapped him, and he wouldn’t stand up again,” she said.

“The day I met Joyce, I was in a hurry, and she was also late. She was supposed to perform at that awards ceremony, but she was late. After receiving my award, I had to rush out because I had a live show to host, and she was also coming. And that blogger captured that moment in video and posted it on social media, which resulted in many people reading meanings into it. The video escalated the whole situation,” she explained.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi further confirmed that the gym instructor was her personal trainer. “People were jealous of the candid relationship that existed between us. Whenever I go to the gym and he’s absent, I do what I can and leave; I don’t have anything to do with any other instructor. So people thought there was something,” she added.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi also distanced herself from claims that her late gym instructor was shot dead for having an affair with a married woman. She further stated that her husband never believed the alleged relationship claims.

The gruesome murder of Stephen Akowuah, popularly known as “Little,” a gym instructor in Tantra Hills, occurred on July 22, 2021. According to reports, Little was killed by unknown, well-built assailants who knocked on his door between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. that day. The motive behind the murder is believed to be his alleged affair with another man’s wife.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke