Immigration Service Repatriates 55 Foreigners

The Northern Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has repatriated 55 foreigners.

The action was the outcome of intelligence by the Service, a press release has indicated.

The repatriated persons were victims of alleged fraudulent schemes and lacked proper immigration documentation.

It would be recalled that the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Samuel Amadu Basintale, recently instructed all Regional and Border Commanders to intensify efforts in addressing cyber fraud and associated immigration irregularities.

A swoop in a suburb of Tamale led to the rescue of 38 Burkinabes who were reportedly linked to an alleged network marketing scheme identified as NEOLIFE.

Investigations following the arrest revealed that they did not possess valid travel documents.

A second group of 17 foreign nationals, also Burkinabes, was found during a similar operation in another suburb of Tamale. Checks indicated that they were allegedly involved in another network marketing scheme, QNET, and were similarly without valid travel documents.

All 55 individuals have since been safely repatriated. The Ghana Immigration Service reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Ghana’s borders while ensuring the safety and lawful treatment of all foreign nationals, according to Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) M. Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs, author of the release.