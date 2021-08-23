I Prayed For Your Victory In 2020- Mion Lana Tells Mahama

Chief of Mion, Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamadu has indicated that he prayed to the gods of the land to grant former President John Dramani Mahama victory in the 2020 general elections but Ghanaians made their choice and voted to retain President Akufo-Addo.

“I felt like calling you the President of the Republic of Ghana because when you called on me at the palace, I admonished you to conduct your 2020 campaign in a matter that Ghanaians will really appreciate the peace in your character; I know you very well and I have come close to you and I have worked with you as a brother because there’s that mutual benefit we stand to share and it was on this I talked about when you called on me and I prayed to the gods of our land and the God that we all serve to grant you an opportunity to rule the country once again but unfortunately the people made their choices,” he said.

The Mion Lana assured former President Mahama that the doors of the Mion palace will always be opened to him as a family member and anybody else who calls on him to pray for them.

Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamadu who was recently appointed to the Board of NEDCo by President Akufo-Addo made this known when Mr Mahama paid him a courtesy call at the Mion palace during his thank you tour of the Northern region.

Former President John Dramani Mahama thanked the Mion Lana and other chiefs and people of Dagbon for their support in ensuring that there is peace in Dagbon after the 2020 general elections.

“I want to say thank you to the people of Dagbon for coming out in their numbers to take part in the democratic process peacefully, if there is no peace there cannot be development and progress. I just came to say thank you and wish you good health, long life and prosperity so that you can continue to lead the people of your traditional area into peace and prosperity.”

Mr. Mahama said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not a stranger in Dagbon adding that the party has done so much for Dagbon and assured that the party will do more for the people of Dagbon when they are voted back into power.

FROM Eric Kombat, Mion