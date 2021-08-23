Another Victim Of Abesim Murder Identified

Suspect Richard Appiah

A former Assemblyman of the Nkwabeng Electoral Area in the Sunyani Municipality, Yeboah Asuamah, has identified one of the three young men, who were gruesomely murdered at Abesim, near Sunyani, as his son.

The Police in the early hours of Saturday arrested and placed in custody Richard Appiah, a 28-year-old architect and a popular footballer, in connection with the crime.

Appiah allegedly murdered his 12-year-old relative, Lious Agyemamg Junior and kept the body in his room.

A further search by the police discovered some human parts, including two human heads, in a refrigerator.

Police are yet to identify the remaining victim.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Asuamah explained his deceased son, Stephen Sarpong, is a 15-year old Junior High School student of the Knight of St John Preparatory School at Alaska, a new settlement where the incident happened.

Mr Asuamah said the deceased left home on Sunday, August 15, 2021, and never returned until news of the murder broke out.

“I informed the Abesim police station about my missing son and they gave me an extract to do radio announcement which I did. Since then I have not heard anything again,” he said, explaining because he reported the matter, the police invited him to the scene to identify the bodies.

“I easily identified Sarpong when I saw his head among the human parts kept in the refrigerator in the suspect’s room,” he said.

Mr Asuamah, however, described the suspect as a family friend who usually picked the deceased out, saying because of their relationship the suspect aided him to buy a parcel of land recently.

The body of Louis, another victim, was discovered after some young men mobilized and went to the house of Appiah’s father at Alaska, a new settlement at Abesim on learning that the victim was seen in the company of Richard Appiah.

Appiah told the group in the house that Louis had left for home and a search for him all night proved futile.

On the insistence of Louis’ mother, the search party return to the suspect’s house and discovered one of the rooms in the house was locked.

Appiah refused to open the door to the room under the pretext that the key was lost, so the group forcibly broke into the room and discovered the body of Louis lying prostrate in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, the acting Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), headquarters to provide technical support to the Bono Regional CID to effectively investigate the murder of the three persons at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality.

A release signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Kwesi Ofori, acting Director-General of Public Affairs, said the arrest of Appiah, now in custody and assisting with investigations, was facilitated by the collaboration of members of the community.

GNA