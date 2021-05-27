‘I Will Be The First To Bring Grammy To Ghana’

AY Poyoo

Ghanaian comedian turned musician, AY Poyoo, has stated that he will win a Grammy award for Ghana in the coming years.

According to AY Poyoo, in an interview with Abeiku Santana on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ programme, monitored by African Entertainment, his originality and style of his music will win the Grammys.

“I am very versatile with my music and originality because no one inspires me to be who I am, I own my brand to myself, and winning Grammys is all about your originality. I am very positive that I will be the first artiste to bring the awards home,” he said.

AY Poyoo also spoke about his disappointment with the board and jury of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for not nominating his songs for any of the categories.

“I am very disappointed at members of the VGMA board for not nominating any of my songs for this year’s awards; I am hoping to get nominations in the coming years,” he said.

AY Poyoo’s hit song ‘GOAT’ was recently featured on BBC Africa news. Speaking to BBC Africa, the 20-year-old musician revealed that the secret behind the success of his hit song ‘GOAT’ was how he was discouraged at the start of his career.

He has released over 15 songs including ‘Goat’, ‘Swimming Pool’, ‘A Rap’, ‘Alcoholics’, ‘Akua Donkor’, ‘Watchout Africa’, ‘Tongues’, ‘Breast Dey Bee’, and ‘We Good’ among others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke