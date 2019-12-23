‘I Will Not Change It’ – Chief Justice Nominee On Judges’ Wearing Robe

Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

The Chief Justice nominee, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, has stated that he will not halt the tradition of legal practitioners wearing wigs, gowns and suits.

His statement comes in response to a question by the Member of Parliament for Wa West, Joseph Yieleh Chireh, at his vetting at Parliament, Monday, on his willingness to change the practice of legal practitioners wearing wigs, gowns, and suits.

The legal tradition has faced some criticisms from the general public where some say the judiciary’s dressing is a remnant of our colonial past which should be done away with, while others are of the view that the uniform is not favourable to legal practitioners in our hot tropical weather.

However, the Chief Justice nominee, Justice Anin-Yeboah said even if he’s given clearance to become Chief Justice of the Republic, the tradition, will remain as he came to meet it.

“That’s our uniform. I’m all out for the tradition of the bar. I will not change it.” He said emphatically.

Earlier this month, a Supreme Court judge, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo backed calls for reforms in the dress code of the judiciary to reflect values and conditions in the country.

Answering a question regarding the weather conditions in the country and doing away with colonial relics, she told Parliament’s Appointment Committee prior to her approval as a Supreme Court judge that, she thinks they will look good in local fabrics.

Former British colonies including Ghana, Kenya, and Zimbabwe continue to abide by the UK legal system which requires the wearing of wigs and robes for judges and lawyers.

Malawi, another former colony in November this year, had their constitutional court suspend the wearing of traditional white wigs and black robes in the courtroom as temperature levels in the country kept soaring.

–Myjoyonline