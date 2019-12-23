TTH Pharmacy Directorate Holds Annual Retreat

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) Pharmacy Directorate held its 2019 Annual Retreat under the theme “Advancing Pharmacy Practice in Contemporary Times” in Tamale in the Northern region.

The retreat was held in line with the mission of the Directorate to provide quality, affordable and safe medicines, and patient oriented care by well-trained client friendly professionals.

The Director of Pharmacy,Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr Abdulai Abdul Hamid said the hospital is hopeful of establishing a site training for GCPharm Fellowship, revamp

drug manufacturing operation.

He, however, lamented about pharmacy staff numbers which are critically low, inadequate equipment for drug manufacturing unit as well as inadequate storage facilities.

The guest speaker for the occasion, Prof. Kwame Ohene Buabeng,

said pharmacists and healthcare professionals must work as a team to ensure patient safety.

“We should always try to listen to their contributions no matter how little they may be. With this in mind, let us stay open, discuss and share ideas and experiences to enable us care better for our clients. Therefore, let us continue with the team spirit and enjoy the power of togetherness”.

He noted that the pharmacist is a well-trained, very knowledgeable and skilled health professional and an important member of the healthcare team and has the responsibility of contributing to societal health and improving health outcomes of their clients.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale