I Won’t Date In The Music Industry- Gyakie

Music sensation Gyakie has opened up about her stance on dating fellow musicians or creatives within the industry, emphasizing the complexities that come with such relationships.

In an interview on 3FM, she said pursuing romantic relationships with individuals from the same professional space can be challenging.

“While love is undeniably beautiful, engaging romantically with someone from the same professional sphere can prove to be exceedingly challenging,” Gyakie stated.

Despite acknowledging the unpredictable nature of love, Gyakie affirmed her current preference to steer clear of dating within the industry, citing the intricacies and potential pitfalls associated with such relationships.

“I won’t advise that to myself. If I had another version of me, I wouldn’t advise that because it can be very, very tricky but you never know,” Gyakie shared.

“Love is a beautiful thing. I wouldn’t say it’s wrong, but at the same time, right now, I wouldn’t advise myself to be with an industry person.”

Earlier, Gyakie had disclosed that her latest single, “December,” was inspired by a personal disappointment, revealing that the song’s lyrics reflect her emotions during a challenging period, including grappling with suicidal thoughts.