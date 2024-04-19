I Refused To Buy Maternity Clothes- Rihanna

Rihanna, renowned for her groundbreaking approach to fashion, revealed to the BBC her unconventional stance on maternity attire, stating she “refused to buy maternity clothes” during her pregnancy journey.

“I approached it like everything I do with fashion. I just want to do things my way and always switch it up and put my own twist on it. I was like, whatever fits is going to work, and that made me challenge myself to get clever with style,” Rihanna expressed during the launch party of her latest collaboration with Puma.

The multi-Grammy Award winner, who shares two sons with rapper A$AP Rocky, recounted her fashion evolution during motherhood, highlighting the adjustments she made to accommodate her growing family.

“With the first pregnancy, I was able to wear heels all the way through, but with the second one, I had a toddler, a belly, it was winter, and I had a baby bag, so I was like, ‘Heels? Maybe not’. So that’s why I got creative with my style,” she elaborated.

Reflecting on her sartorial choices post-pregnancy, Rihanna admitted to indulging in comfort but rediscovered her passion for fashion as she transitioned back to the stage.

“Then I got too comfortable after I had my second kid and I was in robes, pajamas, and sweats. Now I’m playing [live] again and enjoying my clothes,” she remarked.

The singer emphasized the significance of self-discovery and empowerment for mothers, particularly after the whirlwind experience of raising two young children.

“Being able to allow myself mentally to have that space to approach my closet and create stuff – after you have kids, it does something for you as a woman and as a mom, and that’s really important,” Rihanna concluded, underscoring the transformative journey of motherhood and its impact on personal identity and style.