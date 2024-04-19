Court Chases Mohbad’s Wife Over DNA Test

A Nigerian Magistrate Court seated in the Ikorodu area of Lagos has taken a decisive step in the ongoing legal battle involving the late singer Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, by ordering that she be served notice of a pending DNA application through substituted means.

In a statement issued by Monisola Odumosu, a member of the legal team representing the Aloba family, it was disclosed that the court directed the serving of notice to Wunmi by posting all originating and subsequent court documents at her last-known address.

The application, filed by Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, seeks to compel Wunmi to undergo a DNA test. The legal team argued that previous attempts by the sheriff to serve Wunmi the court documents had failed, necessitating alternative measures.

“If the process were served on the last known address of the respondent by Order of the court, it would constitute good service and she would be aware of the pending suit,” the statement read.

Consequently, the Chief Magistrate ordered that Wunmi be served by posting a court process at her last known address, ensuring that she was informed of the legal proceedings against her.