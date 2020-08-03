ICT Skills Training For Job Seekers, Students

The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has launched another flagship programme – ICT Skills Training for Students and Job Seekers – to equip job seekers and students with job-ready transferrable ICT skills.

This is intended to help their employability prospects and foster employment creation opportunities for the youth in the digital space.

Targeted at job seeking graduates, tertiary students and Senior High School students who have a passion for ICT, the sessions would be held in Accra, Koforidua, Ho, Takoradi and Cape Coast from July to October 2020.

The training, which will be offered for free, will require interested participants to pre-register online as each session will only accommodate 35 people.

Participants will have the option of choosing to participate in any of the cities.

The training package includes a minimum of 12 hours of hand-on training in Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point, social media and general Internet usage. Participants will receive training manuals and certificates of participation after the training.

Prospective participants are required to have completed tertiary or secondary school, must have an interest in ICT, must reside in the cities they choose and must have a reliable laptop.

Senior National Programme Coordinator for Programme Migration and Development at the GGC, David Tette, reiterated the growing importance of ICT.

Anchored on its three pillars – career guidance, employment promotion and reintegration support services – the GGC offers employment promotion services to job seekers in Ghana and counsels its clients on socioeconomic opportunities in Ghana.

Since its inception in December 2017, the centre has counseled more than 12,000 individuals, offered more than 13,000 employment promotion measures and facilitated more than 1,000 persons into employment or supported in setting up a business.

By Melvin Tarlue