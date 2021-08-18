ICU Aspirant Pledges to Promote Welfare of Members

Mr. Thomas Assibi Atiah

The aspiring Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations of the Industrial Commercial Workers Union (ICU) Ghana, Thomas Assibi Atiah, has pledged to work hard to promote the growth of the union in the country.

He said, he would work to sustain the gains achieved by the union and introduce new ideas to further spur the growth of the union.

In an interview with DGN Online, ahead of ICU Ghana’s upcoming 11th Quadrennial Delegates’ conference slated for August 25 to 27, 2021 in Accra, Mr Atiah said, when elected into office, he would use his expertise in human resource management to attract resources to promote the welfare of members of the union.

The aspiring Deputy General Secretary said his priority would be to work hard and initiate programmes to promote the welfare of workers.

Adding that “As a highly motivated unionist, I have a proven track record of managing labour issues in operations, organisation and coordination of industrial relations at the office and the regional levels,” he said.

Mr Atiah stressed, “I have a quest for a position where I can bring immediate and strategic value through a blend of knowledge and skills in labour relations and thus also develop my current skills set further.”

Aside from his long experience as a unionist with the ICU Ghana, Mr Thomas Atiah has gathered a wealth of knowledge and skills in human resources and labour issues having had tutelage from the renowned Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (Ghana) and the Gamey and Gamey ADR Institute.

This background gives the union strategic and tactical advantages in its interaction and negotiation with employers.

“I have the set of knowledge and skills that are essential for the success of trade unionism at every level of the labour force. The position of Deputy General Secretary in charge of operations will enable me to make maximum use of this set to empower our union at the national, regional and local levels. There are brighter days ahead of us,” he emphasized.

Among other achievements, the highly motivated unionist was awarded the Accra Regional Best Worker in the 2021 May Day celebrations.

His work has attracted breakaway members back into the Union and helped workers from sectors that were never part of the ICU Ghana to unionise and join the ICU. An example is health sector workers.

The immediate former Accra Regional Officer had managed several labour issues in operations, organisation and coordination of industrial relations at the office and regional levels.

He held the responsibility of allocating routine duties and responsibilities to officers of the region, coaching and supervising officers on assignments.

The aspiring Deputy General Secretary Operation had moved through the ranks of industrial relations of the ICU Ghana for over sixteen years; promoting the wellbeing of the members of the union through interest-based negotiations and grievances handling to resolve issues at workplaces to the satisfaction of many.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey