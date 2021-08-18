Public Sector Workers Hit Streets Over 4% Pay Rise

A scene from the demonstration.

Aggrieved public sector workers have hit the streets of Accra to protest the 4 per cent and 7 per cent base pay rise proposed by the government for 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Members of the group, clad in red attire and holding placards, demanded an increase in their base salary to 25 per cent.

The placards read, “President Nana Addo Please Intervene your fellow Ghanaians are suffering,” “Say no to 4 % virus,” “TUC and Organised labour if you have no interest in our welfare, we have no interest in your leadership.”

The protesters began their walk from the Obra Spot in Accra, through some principal streets and ended at the Independence Square.

“No one was sponsored to be here. We all came here because we are aggrieved. This is just to show the government that we have the numbers. This is just the beginning. If the government does not respond to our petition earlier presented with the week, they will hear more of us,” Norbert Gborgbortsi, leader of the group said.

He insisted that the group is not going to settle for any excuse from the government declaring that the government cannot pin this unfair treatment on the current economic conditions.

“The four percent increment is about GHS20 to GHS40. What can this do for us? How can they improve on the conditions of service of Article 71 holders and leave us behind,” said another protester, Ishmael Twum.

Meanwhile the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has urged unions upset with the base pay increments for public sector workers for 2021 and 2022 to exercise restraint.

Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr. Yaw Baah, in an earlier press conference said the base pay increase of 4 percent for 2021 and 7 percent for 2022 could have been worse.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri