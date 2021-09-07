“Ignore Mahama Lies” – John Kumah

John Kumah

The Deputy Minister of Finance, also Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama after claiming the country’s economy is collapsing.

According to him, “I think John Mahama has realised things won’t fare well for him in 2024 that is why he is making unfortunate comments about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government”.

“He felt we could not accomplish our Free Senior High school promise, so after seeing the policy flourishing and with the commencement of the agenda 111 hospital project, he has realised that his campaign for next election has hit the rocks”.

In an interview with Accra-based Oman FM, Mr. Kumah entreated Ghanaians not to give a listening ear as he strongly believes the economy is in the right direction.

He explained that President Mahama erstwhile administration performance was nothing to write home about leaving behind ‘Dumsor’ economy and also taking the countries finances to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), insisting it was under his watch when Ghana was placed in ICU under IMF receiving just 900 million dollars with conditions.

“As I speak, we’ve taken the country out of ICU as all security agencies recruit people and so the economy is doing well. We took the economy from the ‘Dumsor’ and the numerous debt he left behind under the auspices of President Akufo-Addo. Now, the countries economy is faring well as expected” he started.

Mr. Kumah disclosed receiving 1 billion dollars as a donation from the IMF to help enrich the economy following the President’s outstanding performance in the era of Covid-19.

He insisted Ghana’s economy was the best until the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus that halted progress and said Ghana was among one of the best neighboring countries who did extremely well in their economy amid Covid.

“So, everything is clear, when we talk about the economy and good policies, President Akufo-Addo has done marvelously well,” he said.

He added all flagship programs including one district one factory has been implemented and is of the view that has triggered John Mahama’s loose talk.

Mr. Kumah affirmed government will succeed with the agenda 111 hospital policies and believes Ghanaians can testify to the good work done by Akufo-Addo led administration.

He admitted there are limitations but is confident they will fulfil all promises since they are on the right path at the moment.

Reacting to John Mahama’s claim that the indicators of the economy must reflect in the lives of the people, Mr. John Kumah admitted there are hardships but said flagship programs such as free SHS, NABCO, and others have relieved Ghanaians from their burdens particularly parents who could not pay their ward school fees.

He added the world can testify Ghana is the leading covid managed economy in the world following government intervention policies such free water, electricity, suspending payment of debts at bank and others of which no other country were able to introduce such good policies in the time of difficulties.

He said it is as a result why IMF donated an amount of 1 billion dollars to the country.

“The economy is growing well, the first quarter was 3.1%, the second quarter is over 85 and this means the economy is in the right direction as expected,” he said.

BY Daniel Bampoe