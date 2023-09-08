IGP Boy Runs From Office Over Bugri Naabu Leaked Tape

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Frank Asante Antwi, a senior police officer accused of assisting in the recording of the leaked tape involving Daniel Bugri Naabu, former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has reportedly stayed away from work since the issue came to light.

ASP Asante Antwi who is alleged to be a darling boy of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare is said not be reporting to work to perform his duty, after his cover was allegedly blown at the parliamentary hearing of the leaked tape, according to sources closed to the IGP.

He has been identified as the alleged individual who assisted Bugri Naabu in recording a conversation between himself and two senior police officers in his Osu office.

During his appearance before the Parliamentary committee investigating the tape and the discussions captured on it, Superintendent George L. Asare, one of the officers featured in the recording, mentioned ASP Asante Antwi as the person responsible for the recording.

Superintendent Asare claimed that his own intelligence gathering revealed that ASP Asante was involved in the plot after which he allegedly gave the tape to IGP Dampare for circulation.

Supt Asare further explained that when the tape was leaked and Bugri Naabu called him on the phone, Naabu mistakenly referred to him as Asante, expressing confusion over why Asante had leaked the tape.

Bugri Naabu had previously admitted to recording the conversation but did not disclose the name of the person who assisted him.

He claimed that he bought the tape recorder at an unnamed mall and solicited the assistance of someone to help in recording the conversation with two top cops over alleged plot to kick out the IGP.

The person who Bugri Naabu allegedly solicited his support is ASP Asante Antwi is alleged to have earned a special dispensation from the IGP to police college for officer cadet program passing out with ASP rank.

Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, also implicated Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare in the recording and subsequent leaking of the tape during his appearance before the committee.

The committee has expressed its intention to invite IGP Dampare for questioning.

Superintendent Asare, who did not provide extensive details about ASP Asante during his testimony, informed the committee that the said officer was assisted in gaining admission to the Police College by IGP. Superintendent Asare assured the committee that he would reveal further information about ASP Asante in private.

Notably, Superintendent Asare was one of the individuals captured on tape discussing the potential removal of IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare from his position.

The leaked tape, which featured a conversation between Daniel Bugri Naabu, Superintendent Asare, and COP Mensah, was made public, leading to Parliament to establish a committee to investigate the matter. The committee, chaired by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea, is currently conducting its investigations.

