I’ll Contest NPP Presidential Primary- Alan

Outgoing Trade and Industry Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen says he will contest the presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when the party opens nominations later part of this year.

According to him, he will be a transformational leader who will build on the foundations of past presidents of the nation.when given the nod by the party and eventually becomes President of the nation.

Speaking on a public broadcast Tuesday January 10, 2023, Mr. Kyerematen promised to roll out an ambitious programme to achieve this immediately he becomes president.

“To achieve this strategic goal of transforming our dear country to become the shining star of the new Africa, I will as President, launch and lead the execution of the Great Transformational Plan (GTP) of Ghana which will span the period 2025 to 2030.”

“The execution of the GTP will require our collective efforts, irrespective of political orientation, ethnicity or religion,” he stated in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, January 10.

“It will lead to a new dawn of Restoration, Rebuilding and Reward,” he stressed during the broadcast.

According to the former Ambassador, he will anchor his plans on 10 key pillars including a strong macroeconomic environment, industrial transformation, digital mainstreaming, national security and defence optimisation and downsizing government.

“I want you fellow countrymen and women, to make me your next President when the time comes, and you will see a significant difference in your lives,” he said.

Mr. Kyerematen said he will be coming out with a media programme dubbed ‘Alan K Prime Time Talk Show’ which will be launched in the coming months to throw more light on his plans for the nation.

