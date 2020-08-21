I’m Dissapointed In Stonebwoy– Sarkodie

Stonebwoy and Sarkodie

Rapper, Sarkodie, has finally reacted to Stonebwoy’s physical attack on his manager, Angel Town, prior to the just ended Black Love Concert.

Stonebwoy is reported to have hit Angel in the face while the two were engaged in verbal exchanges during the preparation for the Black Love Concert.

Sarkodie, who admitted that Stonebwoy did assault his manager, indicated that he was disappointed Stonebwoy resorted to a fist fight to solve an issue which subsequently injured Angel.

Sarkodie explained that he knew Stonebwoy’s action against his manager was out of provocation and misunderstanding and not a deliberate act.

The award winning rapper said he was happy the manager did not retaliate.

He said events that happened on the night were not new but he expected Stonebwoy to not only handle his emotions better but to find a better way to settle it.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on his official Facebook page, Sarkodie said, “For the first time in a long while, my limit was pushed beyond just because of what happened. Everyone has the right to be mad but no one has the right to assault.”

The rapper mentioned that even though creative persons were sensitive people it was important they controlled their emotions and what they put out.

A video of Angel with a bandage on his eye went viral last week after Stonebwoy was accused of allegedly hitting him.

Their argument was said to be over a parking spot at the rehearsal grounds of the Black Love Concert where Stonebwoy was set to perform.

The rapper said that he believed everyone had flaws but it is necessary for people to control their reactions in situations especially when there is a bigger picture.

“I am here to condemn the act and let him know that I am extremely disappointed knowing how he is with Angelo.

“We carry a lot of emotions and that comes along with paranoia but it is not an excuse for how we act. It is absolutely up to us; we are responsible for our actions,” he said.

He advised younger artiste to be careful how they acted, adding that if they are in the industry for the long haul they will face different situation every time.