I’m Not In A Rush To Get Married – Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has explained why she will not be rushing into marriage institution.

The 45-year-old in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said she wants to get married but wants to get it right once and for all.

She, however, noted that the thought of marriage becomes annoying at some point because of the level of importance people have placed on it.

“I respect the institution of marriage as my parents were married till they died, and they had a beautiful relationship.

“The problem is at some point, it begins to annoy you because of how much importance people have placed on it.

“I do want to marry, and I want to get it right once and for all but in honesty we make such a big deal of it and also pressure people into it.

“When they eventually rush into this union, they make mistakes because they were only trying to please people,” she said.

The actress earlier revealed that she’s currently in a relationship with Fidelis Anosike, Daily Times publisher.

Rita made this known when she shared their picture in a matching outfit as she wished her fans ‘Merry Christmas’.