Indian High Commissioner set to visit Yendi

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram has arrived in the Northern Region as part of his diplomatic overtures.

Mr Rajaram is expected to visit Yendi on Tuesday, 25th May, 2021 where he would first pay a courtesy call on the Overload of Dagbon Kingdom, Yaa-Naa Abubakar Mahama II at the Gbewaa Palace.

This comes after an earlier meeting with Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for Yendi on 12th April, 2021 in Accra.

His visit is among other things to strengthen bilateral relationship between India and the people of Yendi.

It is also an avenue to attract investment opportunities from Indian to the ancient town.

Ahead of his visit, Mr Rajaram said “it will be exciting and great for India to collaborate with the people of Yendi in areas of skills training, Information, Technology, and Medicine.”

The High Commissioner together with Alhaji Farouk Mahama and other dignitaries would also visit the project site of the Yendi Water Project.

The $30m Yendi Water Project is funded by a facility from the Indian Exim Bank and being executed by WAPCOS, an Indian civil engineering/consultancy firm.