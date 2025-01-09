Israel Commits To Invest in Ghana’s Solar Energy System

The Ambassador of the State of Israel to Ghana, Roey Gilad, has announced his government’s commitment to invest in Ghana’s solar energy system to enhance the country’s electricity supply.

According to Ambassador Gilad, this investment in solar energy can contribute to a more consistent and reliable electricity supply while promoting sustainability, energy independence, and economic growth.

The initiative aims to reduce Ghana’s reliance on fossil fuels, thereby enhancing energy security and mitigating the impact of price volatility.

“Israel has demonstrated significant economic progress, particularly in developing industries and advancing technology. Given the abundant sunlight in Ghana, Israel possesses cutting-edge technology in solar energy that could support the country’s development in this field,” stated Amb. Gilad.

Israel’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sharren Haskel, emphasised that following a meeting with President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the current government is deeply focused on agriculture and food security, exploring how Ghana can leverage Israel’s expertise in agricultural technology.

“Israel has pioneered advanced agricultural technologies that can greatly benefit our collaboration in this area. Moreover, our partnership extends beyond technology to cultural issues, such as early childhood education and the empowerment of women. We have implemented various programmes, and there are numerous fields where we can collaborate. I look forward to discussing these opportunities further,” she added.

*Israel Safe*

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack by Hamas in southern Israel, the Deputy Minister, Sharren Haskel, addressed concerns regarding travel safety to the country, highlighting that many nations have recently lowered their travel warnings for Israel.

“We are actively working on expanding all travel routes in and out of the country,” she stated.

The Deputy Minister assured potential visitors that Israel is safe for travel and that the nation is well-prepared to handle extreme situations.

She emphasised the defensive measures in place, noting that nearly every home in Israel is equipped with a shelter. “When an alarm sounds, residents can quickly take refuge in these shelters, ensuring their safety,” she explained.

Sharren Haskel further elaborated on the preparedness of Israeli citizens, stating that they are well-informed and ready for emergencies.

She added that advanced technology has been developed to counter missile and drone attacks, enabling Israel to intercept most threats. “This makes Israel one of the safest places to travel, even amid regional conflicts,” she asserted.

Reflecting on the aftermath of the events of October 7, she praised the resilience of the Israeli people in rebuilding both human resources and infrastructure.

“Throughout our history, we have faced difficult times, yet many companies are investing in Israel and looking to expand,” she remarked.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that even during conflicts, the dedication and productivity of the Israeli workforce remain strong. While acknowledging that rebuilding will require time and substantial investment.

“Numerous international companies recognize our capacity for growth and innovation,” she stated.

Looking ahead, Sharren Haskel outlined plans for the upcoming year, focusing on economic recovery and business investments.

She expressed a desire to foster collaboration with international partners, stating, “Together, we can achieve great things.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke